NANS backs NDLEA’s drug test for students’ proposal

National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS has applauded the policy proposal by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, for students to undergo drug integrity test before admission into the University. President of NANS, Asefon Sunday Daye expressed the support for the initiative during a solidarity visit to the new Chairman/Chief Executive, Brigadier General Buba Marwa (Rtd.) OFR, on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to Daye, “we support the drug test policy. Drug has done more harm than good to the Nigerian students. We do not want Nigerian students to continue to die of drugs.” Daye who gave instances of students who pose danger under the influence of drugs noted that the initiative is not only preventive but would encourage others to stop the habit knowing that the authorities would detect it.

“We are here to congratulate you and declare our support for your nascent administration. From your antecedents, we can now go home to sleep with our two eyes closed with the assurance that Nigeria is in safe hands, on drug control issues”, President of NANS noted adding that most of the drug problems ravaging the students is when they leave their homes and start schooling”.

General Marwa commended NANS for the congratulatory visit and show of solidarity. “I am particularly delighted by your promise to cleanse our campuses of drugs. Your buying into our drug testing among students is equally encouraging.” Marwa noted. He further called on them to strengthen “Drug-Free Clubs” in campuses.

“There have been some objections to the drug testing initiative. But we cannot watch our students taking drugs and jumping into the well thinking it is a swimming pool. The testing of students is to determine their status early enough and decide the form of intervention to deploy. It is by no means punitive”, NDLEA Chairman/Chief Executive said.