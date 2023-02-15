NANNM FCT inducts unit executives

by Aderogba George

The National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), FCT Council, on Tuesday inducted its 25-unit executives for proper administration and leadership role for the progress of the council.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that each unit comprises the government-owned general hospital, ministries and other government-owned sectors.

The induction course for all the unit executives coincided with the inauguration of NANNM-FCT guests’ house, built within the premises of the council secretariat at Gwagwalada, Abuja.

During the induction, Deborah Yusuf, Chairman, NANNM-FCT, stated that the inducted executives would run the affairs of the council for the next four years, 2023 to 2026.

She congratulated all the inductees for emerging as leaders through a democratic and highly contested election, urging them to always remember that they were first among the equals.

“As leaders of a professional association, we need to be well equipped, better informed and positioned to give our best.

“Leadership is a call to service, is a collective responsibility and sacrifice. I therefore enjoined you all to be focused, courageous, and be a motivator.

“You must also be an organizer, be answerable and be responsible for your actions, especially on decisions taken.

“You must be a team leader, a leader who knows and goes the way and others follow.

“Do not follow where the path leads but instead where there is no path and leave a path, challenges are enormous, but yet not insurmountable,’’ she stressed.

Yusuf also charged the executives to have clear communication skills, and to be transparent and embrace change focusing on a strong goal, guided with ethics and standard.

She urged them not to let adversaries stand in the way of good decisions, and that they must defend their decision and not pull back.

The comrade stated that the main goal of all leadership was to move the association to greater heights.

The immediate past President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Mr Ayuba Wabba, in his goodwill message, commended NANNM for the feat attained, and charged the 25 unit executives to be committed to service.

He also called on the executives to possess integrity in whatever they did, noting that it was the hallmark of service.

“Having integrity pays, it is integrity that made me the first African to be elected as International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) President.

“I urge you to possess integrity, this will make you go far in your leadership role,’’ he advised.

Mr Adesola Olusade, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), also called on the unit executives to be transparent and be open minded in whatever they were doing.

Olusade, who was represented by Mr Pius Ola, his Special Assistant and the Director of Administration, FCTA, noted that if the unit executive must go far in life, they must be transparent in the system.

Dr Lydia Chukwu of the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH), called on all nurses to be united, adding that they must avoid division to promote the integrity of the profession (NAN)