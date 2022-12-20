NANNM demands regular training of members

By Aderogba George

The National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) has demanded regular capacity building for its members.

The demand is in a communique issued at the end of the association’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, a copy of which made available to

the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday.

Signed by Morakinyo Olajide, the National Chairman, Federal Health Institutions (FHI) and the FHI Secretary, Gabsari Musa, the nurses and midwives

stated that in-service training, workshops, seminars and conferences were essential toward improving skills of health workers.

The nurses and midwives acknowledged and appreciated Federal Government for the release of 2018 April/May salaries/payment of

hazard allowance, adding that “this shows government’s commitment to sustained industrial harmony within the health sector.”

They expressed hope for payment of another three months outstanding hazard allowance, as well as payment for other members of the association

who were omitted in previous hazard allowance.

NANNM also appreciated government for the release of the circular on enhanced entry point for graduate nurses GL10 (CONHESS 9).

The NANNM members appealed to Federal Government to expedite action on gazetting and release of the comprehensive unified scheme of service that

captured entry point for graduate nurses and the consequential adjustment of placement for intern nurses.

They also called on government to review the condition of service for nurses and make it enticing for healthcare professionals,

especially nurses and midwives to remain in the country. (NAN)