NANNM congratulates Tinubu, urges more development in health sector 

By Aderogba George

The National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives, Federal Health Institution (NANNM-FHI) sector, has congratulated Sen. Bola Tinubu on his inauguration as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The Chairman of NANNM-FHI, Morakinyo-Olajide Rilwan, in a congratulatory message issued to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja, urged the President to bring more development in the health sector.

Rilwan also urged the President to bring up development in the sector and stability that would be beneficial to every Nigerian.

“It is our prayers that your tenure brings the much-awaited changes to the health sector with stability that will be beneficial to every Nigerian.

“As a frontline health professionals saddled with the promotion of health, including prevention of illness, we will continue to put in our best.

“We are always ready to join hands in charting the course for a better healthcare delivery that will change the narrative on Nigeria’s health care system,” he said.

The Chairman, however, said he trusts in God that the President would be granted the ability to paddle the affairs of the country (NAN)