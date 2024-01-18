Nanka Forum Urges Security Agencies to Fish Killers of Joseph Ezenwegbu

The gruesome murder of Nze Joe Mohale Ezenwegbu of Etti village in Nanka, Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State by men of the underworld in the late evening of Saturday, November 11, 2023, continues to unsettle the residents of Nanka Community, due to what has been described as slow investigation activities by the Security architecture charged with investigating the assassination.

To this extent, a socio-cultural group, Nanka Forum, has called on the police and the Department of State Services to double up their efforts in solving the mystery around the murder of Mohale. This call was made through a press statement released by the group and signed by the Administrators of the group, Ikenna Ellis Ezenekwe and Barrister Chinwike Ezebube and dated January 12, 2024.

According to the press statement, Joe Mohale Ezenwegbu was shot by gunmen on the evening of Saturday, November 11, 2023 while he was seated at the Etti Village Community Hall with friends, unwinding for the day.

Earlier in the day, Joe Mohale Ezenwegbu who was the Ward 1 chairman of Young Peoples Party (YPP), had hosted a politician to a meeting.

Two hours after the event he was shot by gunmen who allegedly called him “sabo” before he was shot in the lower abdomen. He died hours later at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH), Nnewi.

The statement indicated that Joe Mohale Ezenwegbu was an active member of the group.

“He was known for his good heart and willingness to help people. He was a gifted grassroot politician, loved by everyone. We will miss him for his outspoken nature and his ability to bring people together. He was one of a kind,” the statement partly reads.

Continuing, the statement says, “Joe Mohale Ezenwegbu’s death should not be allowed to be swept under the carpet. His killers should be fished out and made to face the law. It will be unfortunate for the battle against insecurity in Anambra and the South East in general should the killers of Joe Mohale Ezenwegbu go unpunished. It will indeed be a letdown to the government of Anambra State and the nation.

“The people of Nanka Community are presently in fear of the gunmen striking again. With the re-run election slated to hold February 3, 2024, there is palpable apprehension which may reduce the number people that will participate in the electoral exercise. There is need to pep up security to avert another incident.”

Chief Ezenwegbu’s assassination comes amidst several other unexplained killings and murders of prominent indigenes of Nanka. Some of the people murdered in the community include a one time Commissioner for Science and Technology in Anambra State under the Peter Obi Administration, Hon. C. C. Okoli; a former President General (PG) of Nanka, Hon. Paul Chinedu; a former Isi Nze Nanka who was beheaded by his murderers, among other several killings.

The group pleaded with the security agencies to launch a comprehensive investigation into the mysterious killings and murders in the community.

