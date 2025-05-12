NAN Zonal Manager extolls virtues of late boss, Oguntula

Mr Adebayo Sekoni, Zonal Manager, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Ibadan Zonal Office, has described the late Mr Ogungbemi Oguntula, a former zonal manager

By Akeem Abas

Mr Adebayo Sekoni, Zonal Manager, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Ibadan Zonal Office, has described the late Mr Ogungbemi Oguntula, a former zonal manager in the agency, as a consummate journalist and mentor.

NAN reports that Oguntula, who retired in 2016 as Director, Planning, Research and Statistics, passed away on Sunday after a brief illness.

Leading a delegation of the agency’s Ibadan office to the deceased’s residence at Bodija, Ibadan, on Monday, Sekoni said Oguntula was known for striving for excellence in performing his duties.

According to him, the late Oguntula’s amiable personality, intellect, dedication and contacts ensured that NAN was always ahead of other media organisations in getting scoops.

He extolled the virtues of the late retired director, describing him as a father-figure and mentor who trained and impacted his younger colleagues with knowledge on the art of news reporting.

“He had a one-on-one relationship with each of us, his younger colleagues, and he will be greatly missed,” Sekoni said.

The zonal manager prayed for divine strength for the family and all loved ones.

Mr Kolapo Afolabi, the Head of Marketing, Ibadan Zonal Office, offered a special prayer for comfort and strength for the family during this period of grief.

The daughter of the deceased, Mrs Ayokunmi Akinade, on behalf of the family, thanked the delegation for the visit and words of comfort.