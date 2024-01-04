NAN, VON collaborate to propagate President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) is poised to collaborate with the Voice of Nigeria (VON) to propagate the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, to change the negative narrative of the country.

The Managing Director, NAN, Malam Ali Muhammad Ali, stated this when the Director-General of VON, Mr Jibrin Baba Ndache and his management team, paid a courtesy visit to the Wada Maida NAN Headquarters on Thursday in Abuja.

Ali praised the humility of Ndache, adding that the only difference between NAN and VON was that NAN was established in the late 70s, earlier than VON.

According to Ali, VON is concerned about the external audience, taking the Nigerian story beyond the shores of Nigeria.

He added that NAN on the other hand, was established in 1976 and by 1978, it started operations.

“We have offices beyond Nigeria; we have in South Africa, with the only resident news agency in the United Nations, recognised and respected globally. We used to have office in the UK, Abijan, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia.

“But overtime, and with declined fortune, some of these offices had to shut down. Our vision is to reopen them. We have taken steps toward that.

“So, the similarity between the two sister organisations is very striking; all of us are concerned about the positive narrative of the Nigerian story coming from Nigeria.

“We on this side of the table are incurable optimists; we see the cup as half full. We in NAN, Just like VON, are concerned about accuracy, authenticity and reporting the truth at all times.

“Once upon a time, NAN was a Bible of sort for all news outlets.

“NAN and VON have this common vision to achieve the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu who is a courageous Nigerian. We in NAN strongly believe there will be light at the end of the tunnel

“So, on the new partnership with VON, we welcome it. We have no alternative than to collaborate and partner, so that we can change the wrong perception and narrative about Nigeria.

“We will take the the good news of Nigeria to the world.

“Solution and development journalism is the best way to go,” Ali said.

The NAN boss lauded the capacity of his management team.

He explained that the agency’s recent management retreat in Kaduna was to reposition the organisation and put it on the right track to deliver on its mandate.

Earlier, Nadace lauded and appreciated Ali for his support and mentorship, adding that the NAN boss remained a shining light that many looked up to.

“We are here with the full team to congratulate you on your appointment and see how we can work together.

“I will continue to build on the legacies of the founding fathers of VON. And we will not shy away from saying that Nigeria does not have issues. Every nation have their own issues.

“VON and NAN have similar mandate. I want us to strengthen that partnership. Even on the issue of fake news, we can join forces to be ahead of the carriers of fake news.

“I want us to work and project the good works of President Tinubu and the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris.

“Everything I need to reposition VON in terms of human capital is in VON. I have visited our facilities in Lagos and Abuja and engaged stakeholders, including the unions.

“In modern trends, there is the need for convergence, so that other platforms can rely on us for news, and parts of our strategies are partnership and collaboration.

“I want us to work together to ensure we project to the world the real and positive narrative about Nigeria,” Ndace reiterated.

NAN reports that while Ndace was accompanied by all the management staff of VON, Ali was also supported by his management staff. (NAN)

By Collins Yakubu-Hammer

