NAN upskills reporters on Solutions Journalism for impactful storytelling

Taiye Olayemi

No fewer than 20 reporters from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Lagos Editorial Operations, have been trained on the fundamentals of Solutions Journalism(SoJo).

The initiative aims to equip NAN journalists with the skills and knowledge to craft impactful stories that not only highlight societal problems but also explore potential solutions.

The training, facilitated by the Nigerian Health Watch(NHW), held virtually on Monday.

Speaking during the interactive and engaging session, the Director of Media Programmes at NHW, Mr Chibuike Alagboso, defined SoJo as a reporting approach that focuses on responses and potential remedies to the challenges faced by communities and individuals.

Alagboso explained that this form of journalism goes beyond traditional reporting by providing a more balanced and constructive narrative, highlighting successes, innovations, and initiatives that inspire positive change.

According to him, every SoJo story must embody four key pillars: response, evidence, insight, and limitations.

“Solutions Journalism is rigorous reporting about responses to social problems and their associated results.

“It helps increase impact, tell more truthful stories, build engagement and trust, and raise news revenue.

“It also helps repair false and toxic narratives the media may have perpetuated about marginalised communities.”

According to him, the approach holds people accountable, and reports must be factual, objective, and balanced, but added “it can also cover unsuccessful interventions.”

The Head of SoJo Desk at NAN, Mr Abdulaziz Ismail, a Deputy Editor-in-Chief, elaborated on the practical aspects of reporting using the SoJo model.

Earlier, the Managing Director of NAN, Malam Ali M. Ali expressed the management’s commitment to continuous staff development.

Ali, who was represented by NAN’s Editor-in-Chief, Mr Mufutau Ojo, said, “This management will continue to enhance its manpower development programmes.

“We have held an editorial conference in Kaduna, with some of you in attendance.

“We have also conducted training for First Line Editors and Content Managers. And I assured you that our reporters will not be left out,” he said.

Ali commended the NHW for facilitating the training, saying “you have being a worthy partner.”

While Ali appreciated the resource persons for their dedication and support during the training, he expressed confidence that the reporters had been greatly impacted and would, in turn, add value to their reportage(NAN) www.nannews.ng