NAN, TV BRICS formalise partnership on news content sharing

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) and TV BRICS International Media Network, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to harness their strengths and foster synergy.

The MoU was singed via zoom by the Managing Director of NAN, Ali M. Ali and the Chairman of TV BRICS, Mr Ivan Polyakov on Wednesday.

TV BRICS is an international network of partner media outlets in the BRICS-plus countries.

In his remarks, the Managing Director of NAN, Ali, said that the signing of the MoU marked a new chapter of collaboration, driven by shared commitment to excellence in journalism, innovation, and public service.

According to him, this partnership promises to harness the strengths of both organisations, fostering a synergy that will enhance the quality and reach of their content.

”As we sign this MoU, we reaffirm our dedication to upholding the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and accountability in our reporting.

”We look forward to exploring new avenues of cooperation, leveraging each other’s expertise, and creating value for our audiences.

”Let us celebrate this milestone and look forward to a fruitful and productive collaboration.”

In his remarks, the Chairman of TV BRICS, Mr Ivan Polyakov, said the partnership was based on respect, mutual benefits, and stronger international cooperation, including within Bricks-plus.

Polyakov said that TV BRICS had long been dedicated to the creation of a common BRICS-plus information space, shaping a unified agenda that transcends national boundaries and stimulate international cooperation.

‘‘In spite of the distance, our two countries are engaged in a dialogue based on respect, mutual benefits, and stronger international cooperation, including within BRICS-plus.

”Our editorial team produces media content and news in six languages, distributing it through the media.

”Today, we work with more than 80 media organisations across 26 countries, reaching audiences in more than 80 nations.

”This fast network allows us to promote dialogue and exchange information on a global scale; Nigeria is a relatively new BRICS partner but has long stayed with many BRICS countries.

”This partnership will offer Nigerian viewers a deeper and broader perspective on BRICS-plus countries and regions.

”We are excited to begin this partnership with NAN and see it as a key step in promoting Nigeria’s voice on the global stage,’’ he said.

Polyakov noted that the media plays key role in bringing nations together, adding that the new collaboration with NAN was an important step in that direction as NAN is Nigeria’s leading news agency.

”We are confident that NAN’s contributions will greatly enrich the BRICS-class information landscape.

”TV BRICS, in turn, is ready to share content from our BRICS-plus media partners with NAN’s audience,’’ he said said.

