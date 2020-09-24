NAN to collaborate with group to promote national unity, cohesion

Share the news













The management of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) is to collaborate with a group known as New Nigeria is Possible, to promote national unity and cohesion.

The Managing Director of NAN, Mr Buki Ponle, gave the assurance when leaders of the group paid him a visit in Abuja on Thursday.

Ponle, represented by the Editor-in-Chief of NAN, Mr Idonije Obakhedo, said that the agency would use its platforms to promote ideals of the group centring on national unity.

“We are delighted that you are people of like minds with the News Agency of Nigeria because we promote national unity and cohesion.

“I want to assure you that NAN will work with you in the lofty goals you have to promote national unity.

“You have started well, we will collaborate with you. We will encourage you in your ideals,’’ the managing director said.

Earlier, the Convener of the group, Mr Chris Nwani, said that the group decided to work toward the development of the country by correcting the wrongs

to bring about the required change among the citizens.

He said that the group would use `national orientation strategy’ to sensitise the people on behavioural change.

“We have agreed to find out the solution to the problems in the country and we have started working on it.

“We realised that the solution is in our hands but it will take a collective effort.

“A new Nigeria is possible and we hope that governments, individuals, groups, villages and institutions can buy into this idea gradually, using the national orientation strategy.

“We want to talk to ourselves so that the change can reflect in our actions,’’ Nwani said.

Dr Henry Dubem, also a leader of the group, said that its goal was to make the society better for the present and future generations.

Dubem said that the group would not channel its energy into complaints but into finding solutions. (NAN)

