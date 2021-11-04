NAN Senior Editor appointed International Society of Diplomats’ Special Emissary

The International Society of Diplomats (ISD) has appointed Mr Victor Asije, a Senior Editor at the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), its Special Emissary in charge of media activities.

ISD’s Head of Mission, Prof. Edet Ekpenyong, said that the appointment was approved after an appraisal conducted on Asije.

“It pleased us to inform you that your appointment as indicated above has been approved based on the report of an appraisal conducted on you,’’ Ekpenyong stated in the appointment letter.

Asije was a NAN diplomatic correspondent before his promotion to the position of a Senior Editor few years ago.

He is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan.

Asije is an alumnus of the U. S. Department of State Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs International Visitor Leadership Programme.

He is also an alumnus of Radio Netherlands Training Centre and a Fellow of Taiwan International Cooperation Development Fund.

He is a member of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs and Nigerian Institute of Public Relations-Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management, as well as Nigeria Union of Journalists.

Asije, a widely travelled journalist, had been nominated at different times by the UN and the Economic Community of West African States as a Nigerian delegate to international forums in Europe and Asia, as well as regional conferences in Africa.

ISD is an International Organisation with offices in Europe, North America, Asia and Africa. It was founded by a group of career and non-career diplomats representing various nations.

Its core mandate is to provide sustainable platforms for diplomats around the world with the aim to promote and uphold the practice and ethics of international diplomacy, peace and social justice through international cooperation, exchange of ideas and export of technology for advancement of humanity.

The objective of ISD is to work closely with governments of various nations through their foreign affairs ministries, embassies, high commissions, consulates and other foreign missions to promote international cooperation by providing expert advice on issues relating to foreign policies, economy, politics, security, health, technology transfer and education, among others. (NAN)

