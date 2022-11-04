NAN reviews subscription tariff, frowns at use of random photos by subscribers

By Cecilia Ijuo

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday announced an upward review of its subscription tariff in order to meet the rising cost of operations.

The announcement was contained in a letter sent to its subscribers, which was signed by Mr Martins Asuquo, an Assistant Director, and Head, Marketing in the agency on behalf of management.

Asuquo, who said the decision became necessary for NAN to continue to sustain high quality news service delivery to its subscribers, said the increase would take effect from Jan. 1, 2023.

“We are constrained to effect a moderate increase on our tariff.

“The new rates are; General News Service (National),N1,251,000, General News Service (Regional), N773, 437, NAN Digital Colour Photo, N650,000, NAN News Segmentation,N500,000 for each segment.”

According to Asuquo, the new rates are per annum.

The assistant director thanked subscribers for their continued patronage and urged them to take the review in good faith, adding that it was prompted to serve them better.

He, however, expressed the agency’s dissatisfaction with the use of random photographs by subscribers on its stories.

Asuquo urged subscribers to desist from the practice, saying, “any picture not originating from NAN should not be used as a corresponding picture for our stories.”

NAN a primary news content provider and it offers multimedia services to its divergent subscribers which cuts across electronic, print, and online media among others.

The agency with the website www.nannews.ng has a wide reach and mobility across the 36 states of Nigeria and other countries. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

