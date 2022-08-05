NAN reporter buries late father in Osun

By Dorcas Elusogbon

The remains of late Pa Julius George, father of Aderogba George, a senior correspondent with the News Agency of Nigeria, were laid to rest on Friday at his home town, Ibodi-Ilesa in Osun.

The clergy, Most Snr Apostle Johnson Oke during the burial sermon, said death was inevitable, adding that every mortal being would not escape it.According.to him, no amount of prayer can be answered again after death.“No matter the status of a human being, he or she must experience death at a point in time; from dust we came and surely shall go back to that dust one day.“

This is the high time for all and sundry to repent of their sins and come back to God.“Late George didn’t know that death would come on June 3, 2022, for no one can run for death,” he stated.He admonished people to behave well and utilise their time when alive to serve God when it’s day, “for will come when no one will be able to work again”.(NAN)

