NAN refutes purported collaboration with group to honour Umahi

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) has disclaimed a purported collaboration with a group to bestow an award on Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi.The disclaimer is contained in a statement issued by management on Friday where it described the purported collaboration as an act of a criminal group.“

The criminal group claims it nominated Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi State as “Overall Best Governor of the Year 2020 and credited the purported nomination to NAN.“The fraudulent activity is contained in a letter to the Ebonyi government, signed by one P.E. Aigbokan as “Project Coordinator’’.“

NAN management hereby states that the agency has nothing to do with such dubious project as NAN does not engage in such questionable ventures,” the statement read.The NAN management in the statement, advised members of the public, especially officials of the the Ebonyi government not to fall prey to such sinister and dubious activities.“

There is nobody going by the name P.E Aigbokan either now or in the past in NAN,” the statement read. (NAN)

