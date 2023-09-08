NAN NUJ to address drug abuse as Press Week begins Sept. 25

By Grace Alegba

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Lagos Chapel, on Friday announced plans to address drug abuse during its forthcoming Press Week commencing on Monday, Sept. 25.

The 2023 edition of the week which will run from Sept. 25 through Friday, Sept. 29, will have the theme: “Drug Abuse and Nigerian Youths; Effects and the Way Forward”.

The Chairperson, Press Week Organising Committee, Mrs Vivian Ihechu, said several educative and interesting programmes are lined up for the second edition of the week.

According to Ihechu, some of the activities to spice the week-long event include road walkout, medical outreach, games, competitions, visit to an orphanage and old people’s home among others.

She said that highpoints of the NUJ NAN Lagos Chapel Press Week would be a Cultural Day and Lecture/Symposium series.

She explained that the cultural day will hold on Tuesday Sept. 26, while the lecture/symposium will take place on Thursday Sept. 28, at the NAN Multipurpose Media Centre, National Theatre Annex, Iganmu Lagos.

NAN reports that retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa, Chairman, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), would be the lead speaker at the event alongside other distinguished Nigerians.

The Lecture/Symposium is part of agenda-setting role of the media towards addressing the prevalence of drug abuse among the youths for national restoration.

The lecture/symposium will touch on topical issues and proffer solutions.

Also, security agencies, secondary school students, community leaders and transporters are expected to be in attendance.

The week-long event will climax with a media rendezvous at the NAN Media Centre on Friday, Sept. 29. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

