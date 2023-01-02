NAN Minna zonal office begins operation

By Obinna Unaeze

The newly established Minna Zonal Office of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) has begun operations on Sunday.

This is contained in a statement issued by the new Zonal Manager of Minna zone, Alhaji Mohammed Baba-Busu.

Baba-Busu urged staff of the zone to braceup for the tasks ahead as formal operations have started.

It would be recalled that the agency hitherto operated a six-zone structure until management’s recent decision to open six more zonal offices for administrative convenience, effectiveness and increased coverage, especially of the grassroots.

“This is part of the robust efforts by the management of the agency to improve our operations and reposition it for the challenges of current practices in agency journalism.

“Consequently, I wish to welcome all of us on board for this new developmental stride which bestows upon us new responsibilities,” he said.

Baba-Busu reminded the workers that the development required all staff to work together in order to take the agency to greater heights.

“We have to brace up to reinvigorate performances and get focused on strategies to improve both editorial and commercial operations to shore up our revenue earnings,” he said.

He also urged all members of staff to remain dedicated and committed towards ensuring the success of activities of the zone in particular and the agency in general.

“To this end, the success of the agency will be a collective one, as such all hands must be on deck to take NAN to greater heights,” he added.

The Zonal Manager assured all staff that the zonal administration would operate an open-door policy where everyone would be carried along.

The new Minna zone comprising of Niger, Nasarawa and Kogi was created out of the old NAN zonal office in Jos.

The other new zones are Akure, Owerri, Asaba, Maiduguri and Sokoto, while the six old zonal offices remain in Ibadan, Enugu, Port Harcourt, Bauchi, Kaduna and Jos. (NAN)