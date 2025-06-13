NAN, Media Trust strengthen ties with Zazzau Emirate

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) and Media Trust Limited have paid a courtesy visit on the Emir of Zazzau, Malam Ahmed Bamalli to strengthen partnership, promote accurate

By Mustapha Yauri

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) and Media Trust Limited have paid a courtesy visit on the Emir of Zazzau, Malam Ahmed Bamalli to strengthen partnership, promote accurate reporting and bolster national development.

Alhaji Bashir-Rabe Mani, the Zonal Manager, Kaduna Zone, led the delegation from NAN to the Emir’s palace in Zaria on Friday.

The zonal manager said the visit was to strengthen the bond between the media and the emirate council and to reaffirm respect for the traditional institution by the two media organisations.

Mani, who observed that NAN recognised the importance of collaboration between traditional and modern governance structure, applauded the royal father for the transformation within the emirate council during his reign.

He said: “Your leadership and wisdom have been instrumental in preserving and promoting the emirate’s legacy as well as bolstering peace, unity and the socioeconomic prosperity of Kaduna State and Nigeria in general.”

In his remarks, Yusuf-Jidda Jama’are, the Kaduna Regional Head, Media Trust, said the media organisation was known for its fair and unbiased reportage and would continue to represent all sheds of society without any prejudice.

Jama’are, who conveyed a goodwill message from Kabir Yusuf, the Publisher and Chief Executive Officer of the organisation, assured the Media Trust’s commitment to promoting balanced and unbiased reportage while promoting cultural preservation.

The regional head also pledged to explore the rich traditional heritage of the emirate with a view to uplifting its cultural potentialities and supporting peace and development initiative of the emirate.

Responding, Bamalli, expressed appreciation for the visit and solicited fair and objective reportage on activities of the emirate by the media organisations.

“In the past, I was not so happy with the kind of stories carried by Daily Trust Newspaper concerning the emirate. It’s like you have not been very fair and objective to us.

“And we are not asking you to favour us in your reportage but insisting that you should always balance your story and be very objective,” the emir said.

Bamalli, however, expressed optimism that the visit would open a new leave by strengthening harmonious relationship between the emirate and the media organisation for more fruitful results.

He assured the readiness of the emirate to carry the media along in its subsequent activities. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)