NAN MD wants positive public perception for super bikers

The Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Ali Muhammad Ali, has tasked the Superbike Club Association of Nigeria (SCAN), to strive toward reseting public perception about bikers so as to attract members into the group.

Ali gave the charge on Tuesday when the President of the association, Usaini Massari, led some Board of Trustee (Bot) and association members on a courtesy visit to him in Abuja.

“Bikers are the most charitable people; they do a lot of charity but their activities are under-reported; people just see speed freaks on metallic horses,” he said.

He regretted that some Nigerians, including security agents, see bikers as drug dealers and those who indulge in various crimes.

According to the NAN MD, SCAN should henceforth enlighten the public on its activities and also encourage unity, just as football unites Nigerians.

He assured the SCAN leadership of NAN’s support in the discharge of its activities.

“A lot of people don’t know that I am a member of the association, but the perception is that bikers are just layabouts; fact is, we are professionals. Among us are Army Generals, top-notch bankers and so on.

“People keep wondering why someone will leave his SUVs and profession to ride bike. The freedom and relaxation you get while biking is second to none,” Ali said.

Speaking on the reasons behind the visit, Massari said the association planted more than 70,000 trees in the North-East and had donated e-libraries to state government’s schools.

“We have also done a lot to support education in the north and in the south.

“These are some of the notable things we have been doing but, you know, there is this notion about the biking community. People don’t see this side of us, so we need NAN to tell people those things that we do.

“We want to partner with NAN and also congratulate one of our own who is now the MD of NAN.”

The association presented its souvenirs to the NAN MD as part of efforts to change public perception of bikers in the country. (NAN)

By Emmanuel Afonne