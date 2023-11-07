NAN MD pledges support for NAN Cooperative

By Dorcas Jonah

The Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr Ali M. Ali, has promised to support the NAN Staff Multi-purpose Cooperative Society to better the welfare of members.

Ali made the pledge when executive members of the cooperative, led by its President, Mr Stephen Igiewe, visited him on Tuesday in Abuja.

He commended the executive members of the cooperative for managing the group properly for the betterment of members, and promised to also join as member.

“I am delighted to have you here and I am happy to hear the things you have been doing for your members.

“Your programmes are encouraging and that is the essence of cooperative. We will go to any length as management to give the cooperative the needed support.

“I congratulate you for effective management of the cooperative, we will be willing partners in progress and my doors are always open for discussions,’’ he said.

The managing director also promised to intervene to ensure that the cooperative was given the land allocated to it by the Federal Capital Territory Administration.

Ali urged members of the cooperative to respect hierarchy in the agency, saying people should not by-pass their immediate officers to the top.

“One must be a good follower to be a good leader,” he added, and further advised the cooperative to explore more areas of investment for the good of the members.

Earlier, Igiewe welcomed the new managing director to the agency and briefed him on the activities of the cooperative society, which was formed in 2001.

He said that the cooperative had enjoyed the support of the agency’s management over the years, adding that it supports members with loans and engage in other activities to secure its investments.

“We bought land in Wase FCT, Nyanya Gwandara and Kuruku both in Nasarawa State which we sold to members,’’ the NAN cooperative president added.

Igiewe solicited the intervention of the managing director to get the IPPIS to release the cooperative’s N17 million deducted from its members salaries but not remitted to it. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

