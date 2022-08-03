NAN MD laments killing of correspondent’s father, condoles with family

By Mufutaou Ojo

The management and members of staff of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) have expressed deep sorrow over the death of Pa Daniel Jatai who was gruesomely murdered by suspected bandits on Tuesday night.

The deceased was the father of Mr Philip Jatai, a Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in Kaduna State.

A statement issued by the Managing Director of NAN, Mr Buki Ponle, on Wednesday in Abuja, described the incident as tragic and a flagrant disdain for the sanctity of human life.

Ponle, who condoled with the family of Jatai on the death of its patriarch, urged the security agencies to bring to book the perpetrators of the heinous act.

He prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased, and also prayed to God to give the family members the fortitude to bear the loss.

NAN reports that Yatai’s niece, Brenda, and Mr Amos Magbon, the Rector of Federal School of Statistics, Manchok, Kaduna State, were also abducted in Kaura Local Government of Area of Kaduna State.

NAN further reports that the deceased was an 86-year-old who retired in 1991 from the Nigeria Railway Corporation. (NAN)

