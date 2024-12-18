NAN MD expresses optimism in overcoming challenges facing media sector

The Managing Director, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Malam Ali M. Ali, says the current challenges facing the media sector in the country

By Collins Yakubu-Hammer

The Managing Director, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Malam Ali M. Ali, says the current challenges facing the media sector in the country is surmountable through creative ingenuity and will power.

Ali stated this during his goodwill message at the 2024 Management Retreat of Voice of Nigeria (VON), on Tuesday in Abuja.

The retreat with the theme “Voice of Nigeria in the 21st Century: Restrategising for Global Impact” is supported by NAN, NTA, Nigerian Press Council, Radio Nigeria and others.

“It is indeed heart-warming that we gathered here today to discuss a theme that is critical to our industry and not just our sister institution alone.

“The theme could not have been more apt. There is no doubt that the Nigerian media is confronted with challenges, ranging from limited resources, inadequate infrastructure, widespread misinformation and disinformation by some outlets.

“Other challenges are limited access to digital technology and internet connectivity among others.

“These are challenges, but certainly surmountable if we employ our creative ingenuity and will power. I see that happening in VON,” Ali said.

The NAN boss narrated his leadership style after assuming office in October 2023, adding that he organised a management retreat to determine the path to follow and editorial retreat to strengthen operations in the agency.

He also commended the keynote speaker, Prof Umaru Pate, a professor of media and Vice Chancellor, Federal University Kashmere, Gombe State.

“The future is here, we must hack to the Clarion call, like we say in NAN, ‘innovate or you die’.

“I urge participants to think outside the box and collaborate to have a positive outcome. Together, let’s work to reposition VON, because it is a symbol of our national value and a powerful tool for national transformation,” Ali said. (NAN)