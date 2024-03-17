NAN MD eulogises late staff, prays for repose of her soul

The Managing Director(MD) of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Malam Ali Mahammed Ali, has said that even in death, a good mortal lives on.

He made the remarks at the funeral service of late Mrs Mercy Ngozi, a Senior Correspondent in the NAN office in Niger, at her Ubulu-uku home town in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta, on Saturday.

Ali said that the news of her death shocked members of the management and staff of the Agency.

Represented by the Head, Niger Delta Bureau Asaba, Mr Ekio Benson, the MD described her as one of the best hands in the agency.

While praying to God to grant the family fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, he urged them to take solace in the fact that she lived a life worthy of emulation.

“At 49, she was still relatively young, but in life, it is not how long you live, but how well you lived.”

In his tribute, the Editor-in-Chief of NAN, Mr Ephraims Sheyin, described Ngozi as a very hard working and dedicated staff.

“We have missed a rare gem because of her high sense of responsibility in carrying out her duties with zeal and enthusiasm,” he said.

On his part, the younger brother to the deceased, Mr Samuel Asaji, who eulogised the deceased for her motherly role, described her as “good and generous”.

”We will greatly miss her; my family and the entire Ubulu-Uku community will miss her,” Asaji said.

Similarly, the Secretary of the Correspondents Chapel in Niger, Mr Daniel Atori, described the deceased as a determined colleague, who had phobia for failure.

”She is a goal getter and very ambitious. She was also known as Americana. We will all miss her,” he added.

Brother Daniel Etim of Jehova’s Church, in his Sermon titled:”How To Please God”, advised children of God to learn to obey God’s commandments.

Etim said that keeping God’s commandments would enable one live forever.

He encouraged the family and friends of the deceased to take solace in God.(NAN)

By Mercy Obojeghren/ Ekio Benson