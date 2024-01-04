NAN MD condoles with Bauchi ZM over wife’s death

The Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Alhaji Ali M. Ali, on Thursday condoled with the Bauchi Zonal Manager of the agency, Rabiu Sani-Ali, over the death of his wife.

The managing director was represented by a team that was in Kano led by the agency’s Director of Administration and Human Resources Management, Alhaji Abdulhadi Khaliel.

He was accompanied by the Kaduna Zonal Manager, Bashir Rabe-Mani, the Kano State Correspondent, Alhaji Aminu Garko and other members of staff.

Ali prayed Almighty Allah to forgive the deceased’s shortcomings and to grant her Al-Jannatul Firdausi.

He also prayed to God to give the family the strength to bear the irreparable loss.

Ali described death as an inevitable end of all mortals, saying,”nobody can escape it as we must all die at one time or the other.”

“We are however consoled with the fact that the deceased lived a life worthy of emulation by all,” he said.

Responding, Sani-Ali, who received the delegation, thanked the management for the visit.

Nafisa Habibu passed on Monday at the age of 32, after child birth.(NAN)

By Muhammad Nur Tijani

