NAN manager tasks staff on commitment, professionalism

By Hamza Suleman

Editorial staff of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) were on Tuesday, urged to display high sense of professionalism and commitment to duty to enhance its operations.

Mr Yakubu Musa-Uba, Manager of the newly established Maiduguri Zonal Operations, gave the charge in a statement in Maiduguri.

The Maiduguri zonal office comprises Adamawa, Borno and Yobe.

Uba, a Deputy Editor-in-Chief, also urged reporters to promote peace and development journalism to fast track implementation of government’s rehabilitation, reconstruction and resettlement programme in the region.

“We need to support building of people resilience in the frontline states.

“In line with the agency’s objectives, we must ensure truthful and fair reportage without prejudice to public and national interest.

“We need to promote harmonious relationship among different groups of returnees as government return displaced persons to their ancestral homes.

“Our news items must be honest and fair, and not to jeopardise peace and harmony in the zone and country at large,” he said.

The manager said the North-East region had experienced negative reports in the over 10 years of insurgency, noting that with gradual return of peace, positive developments are taking place across sectors that need to be projected by the media.

It would be recalled that the agency had decentralised its organisational structure with establishment of six additional zonal offices for administrative convenience, effectiveness and increased coverage.

The new zones are Akure, Owerri, Asaba, Maiduguri and Sokoto, while the six old zonal offices are Ibadan, Enugu, Port Harcourt, Bauchi, Kaduna and Jos. (NAN)