NAN Lagos inaugurates new NUJ Excos

Mr Adeleye Ajayi, Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Lagos State Council, on Wednesday inaugurated new Executives (Excos) of the NUJ, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Lagos Chapel.

Ajayi, who led the Lagos State Council executives of NUJ to the inauguration at NAN Lagos office, urged the new executives to work as a team in order to promote the welfare its members.

NAN reports that the newly inaugurated excos of NUJ NAN chapel include Mr Yunus Yusuf as the Chairman, Stellamaris Ashize, Vice Chairman; Moses Omorogieva, Secretary and Dapo Udom as the Auditor.

Others are Henry Oladele, Financial Secretary; Abiodun Azi, Treasurer and Adeyemi Adeleye, Assistant Secretary.

According to Ajayi, the team should prioritise service, while imbibing the culture of patience.

“You need to work together in unity to improve the welfare of NAN journalists,” he said.

He advised the excos not to be confrontational with the management, saying that issues must be resolved through dialogue.

“There is need for a roundtable discussion in order to resolve issues.

“When an issue is not solved within the chapel, it can be brought to the state council and if state council cannot also solve it, then it can be taken to the national level,” Ajayi said.

He urged members of the new excos to be patient and good listeners while deliberating on salient issues that concern the chapter.

“With patience and understanding, you can together bring about solutions to move the chapel forward,” he said.

Ajayi said he was confident that the new NAN excos, led by Yusuf as the chairman, could deliver the expectations of members.

Yusuf, in his acceptance speech, promised to pursue the interest of the members and prioritise their welfare.

“Together, we shall promote ideas and innovations to improve our welfare as well as better our lot,” he said.

The new chairman said the excos would unveil programmes of action that would be in the interest of all.

“ The excos, in unveiling programmes, will involve and carry everybody along in our activities.

“We covet the counsel of all, and together we can make the greatest achievement,” he said.

Yusuf pledged that the excos will not compromise integrity and dignity but will ensure effective synergy between the management and union to achieve its goals. (NAN)