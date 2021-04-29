NAN journalist emerges Kwara correspondents vice chairman

April 29, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



 A senior correspondent the News Agency of (NAN), Mrs Bushrah Yusuf- Badmus, has emerged as the Vice of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Union of Journalists (NUJ),

Kwara Chapter.Yusuf-Badmus emerged unopposed on Thursday during a congress held at the chapel secretariat in Ilorin.NAN that the position became vacant following the transfer of Aliyu Usman, a principal correspondent also of NAN, to Edo in January. for nomination to fill the position was raised by Mr Oluseyi Dasilva and was seconded by Olayinka Owolewa of NANThe of the

correspondent Chapel, Mr AbdulHakeem Garba of Channels , performed the swearing in of the new vice .In acceptance speech, Yusuf-Badmus expressed appreciation to all members of the chapel for reposing confidence in ability to serve.She said; “I humbled by the development, it caught me unawares. Thank you all for your show of love.”(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,