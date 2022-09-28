NAN journalist, CBO officials attacked by naval personnel on Ondo waterways

By Aderemi Bamgbose

A Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr Aderemi Bamgbose, and some officials of Ilaje Rural Development Committee (IRDC) were, on Wednesday, attacked by naval personnel in Ondo State.

NAN reports that the journalist and the IRDC officials were in a commercial boat at Odofado community on their way from a free medical outreach in the riverine communities.

NAN also reports that IRDC is a community-based organisation, established in 2005 to bring succour to residents of the area through initiation of various programmes and projects, under the sponsorship of Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL).

The boat occupied by the journalist and the IRDC officials were among those flagged down by the naval personnel on patrol on the waterways.

Although the boat slowed down for the security agents before it later moved, they angered and began to shoot sporadically.

The shooting caused panic on the waterways and among the residents of the community, while passengers in some of the boats within the vicinity scampered for safety.

The situation also forced residents of the community to troop out to condemn the action of the naval personnel.

As the driver of the boat sped to the creeks, the naval personnel pursued him to a halt, with the officials running in different directions for dear life while, in the process, the NAN journalist sustained some injuries.

The naval operatives, who failed to listen to anybody, then seized and took away the boat along with the personal effects of the occupants.

Mr Andrew Imese, IRDC’s Welfare Officer, condemned the actions of the naval personnel, saying it was wrong for them to shoot the officials, as they were not criminals.

“What is our offence? They flagged us down; we complied and later moved, but they began to pursue us, shooting sporadically as if we are criminals.

“We only escaped death by whiskers. This is condemnable, particularly coming from the operatives of a responsible and professional organisation as the Nigerian Navy,” Imisie said.

Efforts by NAN to speak with the Commanding Officer of the Nigerian Navy (FOB), Navy Capt. Shuaib Muhammed-Ahmed, proved abortive as calls made to his phones were not going through.

Meanwhile, no fewer than 600 residents from the riverine communities of Odofado and Awoye benefited from the free medical outreach, organised by IRDC and sponsored by NNPC/Chevron joint ventures.

NAN reports that residents of the riverine communities were treated for various diseases, such as malaria, typhoid, hypertension, arthritis, skin diseases and cough, among others.

Coordinator of the programne, Chief Nimbe Tawoshe, said that core medical experts, including doctors, nurses, laboratory scientists and pharmacists were involved in the medical outreach.

He expressed satisfaction with the turnout of the residents, in spite of the rain, to ensure they were diagnosed and treated.

Tawoshe expressed appreciation to IRDC and NNPC/Chevron for the adequate attention given to the heath of the people. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

