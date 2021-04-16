It was a day of joy and glory for the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) editorial staff members as three of them were honoured with outstanding performance for the year 2020.

The three journalists honoured were Cecilia Ologunagba, who emerged as the Best Reporter, Wale Sadiq as Best Editor and Donald Ugwu as Best Controller for the year.

The Managing-Director of NAN, Mr Bukki Ponle, while commending the awardees, said that in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, they gave in their best in their line of duties.

Ponle said the award was to promote excellence, hard work and professionalism in the agency.

He commended the Reward and Sanction Committee for a job well done and following due diligence in its assignment.

He called on members of staff of the agency to put in their best at all times, stressing that hard work, commitment and professionalism would always be recognised and rewarded.

On Cecilia Ologunagba, the managing director said that it was a thing of joy for him that she emerged the best reporter.

“I am happy about her choice because she is also the agency’s choice as the new correspondent to its New York office in the U.S.

“The news of her choice received a louder ovation when her name came up as our correspondent in the New York.

“So, it means she has been consistent; it means with or without supervision she will perform, it means we still have stars in NAN.

“Every one of us is a star, please don’t burry your star, shine when the ovation is louder,” he said.

Ponle said that the exercise was also a challenge to other departments in the agency, saying that it was a wake-up call.

“They are already awake and, I am sure that they will want to wrestle the trophy because we are celebrating success of every department.

“Because a success in one department is a success to all likewise, a failure in one is a failure to all,” he said.

The Editor in Chief, Mr Silas Nwoha, also commended the awardees for hard work and dedication to duty in spite of the COVID-19 challenges.

Nwoha called on the members of editorial staff to put in their best by ensuring that hard work and due diligence were maintained.

He gave the assurance that the editorial staff would continue to be the height of the agency.

Earlier, the Chairman of Reward and Sanction Committee, Mr Kayode Olaitan, said that the committee was thorough in the selection of the awardees.

Olaitan said that the committee used different variables to consider the best reporter, editor and controller from the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory.

“Reporters are scrutinised on numbers of stories, qualities and, in some cases usage; meaning that a lower number of quality stories backed with multimedia contents and features can beat someone with higher number of routine stories.

“The committee also relied on number of stories done by editors and controllers to select the best among them,” he said.

One of the awardees, Ugwu, an Assistant-Editor-In-Chief commended the management for the honour.

“I am happy for the honour and commend the agency for the award and I also encourage others to put in more efforts in carrying out their duties with diligence in the agency.

Also speaking, Ologunagba, a Chief Correspondent, who was full of joy and emotion, thanked the agency for the honour.

She dedicated the award to the former Managing Director, late Dame Oluremi Oyo, for her mentorship, adding that the award was a wakeup call that would spur her to greater challenges.

NAN reports that cash award of N25, 000 was presented to the best reporter by the managing-director. (NAN)

