NAN gets new Kaduna Zonal Manager

Mr Bashir Rabe-Mani has been appointed as the new Zonal Manager (ZM) of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Kaduna Zone, overseeing Kaduna, Kano and Katsina States.

The appointment followed the retirement of Mr Abubakar Ahmed who served as ZM from April 1, 2023 to November 24, 2023.

Ahmed retired from the service of NAN on Friday after attaining the mandatory age of 60 years.

Mani, who addressed members of staff in Kaduna on Friday during the handing over ceremony assured them of a cordial working relationship.

He urged the members of staff to redouble their efforts in the discharge of their professional responsibilities.

“It is my desire to place Kaduna Zone first after Abuja and Lagos. With your commitment and dedication, I know we can achieve so much,” he added.

The zonal manager assured the members of staff that he would use his office to lobby the headquarters for the provision of the logistics needed for efficient service delivery.

“In no distant time, the office will have a face-lift to provide a conducive working environment for us,” Rabe-Mani added.

He, however, prayed for the outgoing zonal manager, Abubakar Ahmed and wished him success in all his future endeavours.

Earlier in a remark, Ahmed, appreciated the entire staff in the zone for the cordial working relationship he enjoyed during his leadership.

Ahmed urged them to accord Rabe-Mani the needed cooperation to make his tenure worthwhile.

“You all must be on top of your game. Rabe-Mani is a passionate professional of repute,” he added.

He, then, wished the new ZM the best in the discharge of his tour of duty in Kaduna. By Moses Kolo(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

