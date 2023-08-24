NAN expresses support for ICPC’s establishment of anti – corruption units

By Razak Owolabi

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) has expressed support for the establishment of Anti Corruption and Transparency Units (ACTUs), describing it as a laudable initiative of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The commendation was given in Abuja on Thursday by Mr Buki Ponle, the Managing Director of NAN while welcoming the new ACTU Desk Officer for the agency, Mrs Victoria Giwa who came to present her letter of introduction.

Ponle, who was represented by his Special Assistant (Special Duties), Mr Muftau Ojo, said NAN had been in support of such initiative of the ICPC and will continue to do so.

“We are solidly in support of such initiative that promotes transparency and openess. And we will continue to support the ACTU chapter here in NAN to achieve ICPC’s aspirations,” he said.

Ponle expressed NAN’s readiness to continue supporting ICPC through trainings organized yearly to build capacities of ACTU members in the agency.

The managing director assured the desk officer that the management of the agency would assist her in making her work easier especially if she needed clarifications on issues of mutual interest and collaboration.

Ponle asked the desk officer to freely approach the Management directly or through NAN’s ACTU members anytime the need arose.

In her response, Giwa said

there were over 500 ACTUs in Ministries, Departments and Agencies all over the country.

She said that ACTUs were established not to witch-hunt anybody in government organizations but to assist management in ensuring transparency in policies and programmes.

“The ACTU cannot do without the support of management and we appreciate you for your assurance in this area.We earnestly look forward to more support from you,” tne desk officer added.

Dr Razak Owolabi, Chairman of NAN ACTU and another member of the unit, Mrs Rachael Kopkung were also present at the occasion.

Giwa later presented her letter of introduction to the managing director, through the special assistant. (NAN)

