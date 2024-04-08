NAN editorial begins quarterly birthday celebrations for staffers

The Editorial Department of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) has introduced a quarterly birthday celebration for its members of staff to boost their morale.

NAN reports that the maiden edition of the birthday celebration for staffers born in the months of January, February and March was held on Monday at the agency’s headquarters.

Speaking at the event, Mr Ephraims Sheyin, the Editor-in-Chief (EIC), said the initiative was to bond members of the department, celebrate one another and create atmosphere to unwind.

“For journalists who work day and night filing stories on all aspects of national life, they deserved to be celebrated on their birthdays.

“It is also a forum for reporters, editors and controllers, working together in the newsroom to bond in a relaxed atmosphere,’’ he said.

The EIC prayed God for direction and increase for the celebrants, as they enter into a new phase of their lives.

Mr Rotimi Ijikanmi, an Assistant Editor-in-Chief in the agency, who spoke on behalf of the celebrants, applauded the initiative of the EIC.

“We were not expecting this laudable initiative, it will surely boost morale and bring the member of staffs together,’’

He urged the department to sustain the programme and commended the EIC for the initiative.

NAN reports that the high point of the event was prayers for the celebrants by Mrs Hadiza Aliyu, a Deputy Editor-in-Chief and Mrs Abiemwense Moru, a Senior Editor, as well as refreshment. (NAN)

By Maureen Okon