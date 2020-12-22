NAN Editor-in-Chief assures staff of improved conditions of service

Mr Silas Nwoha, the new Editor-in-Chief of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), has assured members of staff in the Editorial Department of improved working conditions as the agency repositions for enhanced productivity.

Nwoha made the pledge on Friday in Abuja, in his maiden speech as the substantive Editor-in-Chief, at the send off ceremony of a retiring member of the department, Alhaji Shittu Obassa.

Obassa, an Assistant Editor-in-Chief in the Multimedia arm of the agency, bowed out after 35 years of service.

Nwoha pledged to prioritise welfare and implored reporters and editors to eschew all manner of divisions that could give the impression of a workforce that was working at cross purposes.

He also enjoined them to support his stewardship and rise to the challenge of returning NAN to the status of being the flagship of the media industry in Nigeria.

“We should develop interest and make the difference. If everybody does his or her own work, things will work well.

“We shall all get our entitlements. Our department (Editorial) is viable to generate income.”

He described Obassa as “a philosopher” whose speeches were laden with wisdom and deep knowledge.

“Shittu is basically a philosopher; when he talks, you see somebody talking with wisdom.”

Nwoha advised Shittu to judiciously use the skills he had acquired in NAN to ensure a brighter future for himself and his family.

In his contribution, Mr Ephraim Sheyin, Director/Head of Operations, Lagos, described Obassa as a “thorough and forthright fellow”.

According to him, Obassa works meticulously to ensure that his thoughts are captured precisely.

“Obassa likes to be exact and maintain it. He has capacity to think of something practical every time,” he said.

For her part, Ms Hajia Sani, Head of Multimedia, commended Obassa for his devotion to duty, active imagination and contributions to Multimedia and the agency in general.

Mrs Ese Ekama, Head of National Desk also described Obassa as a receptive fellow.

“He is always ready to learn and change for the better.”

She said Obassa’s good nature had helped him to establish good relationship with colleagues.

Responding, Obassa thanked the management and staff of the agency for the gesture.

“I have no regrets joining the services of NAN which is a product and a brand that is second to none in the media industry,” Obassa said. (NAN)