NAN dissociates self from Mamu story

by Mufutau Ojo

It has come to our knowledge that certain unscrupulous online media outfits are fraudulently crediting contentious stories as emanating from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)

They resort to such unprofessional conduct inorder to gain acceptability and credibility which have been the hallmark of the agency.

Through such inglorious act, they attempt to cast aspersions on the integrity of the agency and expose its stories to doubts.

The latest example is the story on Tukur Mamu, the hostage negotiator who was reported to have named some former governors and clerics, during his interrogation by the DSS.

This story is an outright deviation from NAN style of truthfulness, balance, objectivity and fairness.

Those found so far to have used the story are certainly not our subscribers as the story provides no NAN link, and could have even emanated from hatchet writers.

Meanwhile, our solicitors are compiling names of these obscene publishers.

It is also worth reminding those mushroom publishers indulging in the incurable habit of lifting NAN stories that the long arm of the law is about to catch up on them.

