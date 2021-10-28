NAN defends 2022 budget proposal of N2.2bn before Senate Committee

The management of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday, presented 2022 budget proposal of N2, 201, 612, 803.74 to the Senate Committee on Information and National Orientation for approval.

The Managing Director of the agency, Mr Buki Ponle, made the presentation when he appeared before the committee headed by Sen. Danladi Sankara for defence of the agency’s 2022 budget.

Ponle said that the Capital component of the budget was N205, 702, 481, Overhead; N215, 401, 467 while Personnel; N1, 780, 508.

According to him, the sum of 149, 369, 292 is proposed as Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for 2022 while N205, 702, 481 is budgeted for procurement.

The managing director said that the projects to be procured included operation of Fixed Asset Register of the agency in line with the International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS) project of the Federal Government at N13, 200, 000.

A fixed asset register is a list of fixed assets that belong to an entity.

He said that the agency would renovate its New York office at the cost N10,000,000

On the 2021 budget performance, Ponle said the overall performance level as at the end of September from the total release of N1, 511, 712, 681.71 was at 72 per cent.

“The capital component was 62 per cent, overhead component performance was 72 per cent and the personnel was 72 per cent.”

He, therefore, thanked the committee for its support saying that without the support, “we couldn’t have been where we are.

“Your input to the survival of the agency has really made a positive difference in the operations of the agency.”

The managing director was accompanied by directors and other top management staff of the agency.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...