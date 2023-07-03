NAN Correspondents emerge chairman, vice in  Benue NUJ election 

By Dorathy Aninge

The Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Benue council, on Monday elected new executive.

Emmanuel Antswen and Onyeje Abutu all of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), were elected Chairman and Vice-Chairman respectively.

Astswen garnered 11 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Hembadoon Orsar of the Leadership Newspaper who got nine votes while Abutu was elected unopposed.

Others elected unopposed included, Titus Atondu of the News Direct, Secretary, Cephas Iorhemen of the New Telegraph, Assistant Secretary and Scholastica Hir of the Sun Newspaper, Treasurer.

The chairman in his acceptance speech, promised to uphold the constitution of the union and to treat every member of the chapel equally.

He also said that the welfare of the members would be a priority of his administration, adding that he would sustain the existing good relationship with members of the chapel.

In a remark, the Vice president of Zone D, Chris Atsaka congratulated the chapel for a successful election.

He commended the former chairman for his work in bringing the chapel under one roof and keeping the house in order.

” The chapel is the eye of the NUJ, because the chapel projects the works of the state government to the world, “he said.

He urged the new executive to work according to the rules and regulations of the union for the smooth running of the union.

Atsaka said the reviewed constitution of the chapel was not aimed at witch-hunting anybody but to address some lapses.

He advised the new leadership to maintain the legacy of the past executive and work as a team for a better union.(NAN)

