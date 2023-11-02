NAN Correspondent loses property to fire

By Mustapha Yauri

A fire outbreak has destroyed a multi-million Naira property and residence of Mohammed Lawal, Kebbi State Correspondent of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Zaria on Wednesday.

NAN reports that the fire incident started at about 2 p.m and lasted for about an hour.

It destroyed all the property in the compound located behind Kofar Gayan Low-cost Zaria city, Kaduna State.

“I was about to take my birth after coming from mosque, when we discovered traces of smoke in one of the rooms in the three bedroom bungalow.

“We made efforts to quench the fire but our efforts were not successful. We also called the Fire Service at Kofar Doka in Zaria.

“They (Fire service officer in charge) said they had no fuel to respond to our distress calls. We also pleaded with them to give us the phone number of Federal Fire Service at Sabon Gari (Zaria), but the officer didn’t obliged.

“As you can see, we didn’t remove anything from the house, everything is gone except the clothes we are wearing,” the victim said.

Lawal said he suspected power surge as the cause of the fire. (NAN)

