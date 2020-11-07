NAN Correspondent, 2 others bag Rotary excellence awards

Mr Suleiman Shehu, a Correspondent with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan and two others have been honoured with awards of vocational excellence from the Rotary Club of Ibadan City Central.

The other two recipients are an Obstretics and Gynecologist, Dr Adeyanju Olusoji, and a Taffic Warden, Cpl Oludare Ogunmolasuyi.

The trio bagged the award on Saturday in Ibadan during the Vocational Day Awards of Rotary Club of Ibadan City Central.

The NAN Correspondent was honoured for using his profession to serve the society through his accurate and truthful reportage,

especially now that the social media are fraught with fake news.

Olusoji was honoured for successfully taking delivery of a COVID-19 positive pregnant woman with both mother and baby in good health while Ogunmolasuyi was honoured for his dedication to duty by ensuring free flow of traffic along Basorun-Akobo bridge.

Speaking at the award ceremony, the President of the club, Ms Morenike Barlatt-Hughes, said the Vocational Award Day was to honour those who have performed exceptionally well in their fields.

Barlatt-Hughes said that the recipients deserved the awards because they have performed well by putting service above self interest to benefit the society.

“We decided that we will be having vocational day award ceremonies at which we will be honouring Nigerians who have done exceptionally well in their given field.

“We should always do the right thing and not cut corners for the society to be better,” She said.

In his remarks, one of the recipients, Olusoji described the award as a great treasure and a proof that “whatever anybody does, people are watching and will recognise such a person”.

“Strive to use your position to benefit humanity and as Nigerians we all have people needing assistance,’” he said.

Also speaking, Ogunmolasuyi called on his colleagues in uniform to be dedicated, hardworking and shun absenteeism while on duty. (NAN)