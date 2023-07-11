NAN bureau chief, Garko emerges chairman Kano correspondents’ chapel

By Muhammad Nur Tijani

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) State Correspondent in Kano, Alhaji Aminu Garko, was elected unopposed as Chairman of the state Correspondents Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ).

The bureau chief was inaugurated alongside other officials, including Abdullahi Jalaludeen of Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) as Vice-chairman and Bashir Bello of Vanguard as Assistant Secretary.

Inaugurating the executives on Tuesday in Kano, the Chairman of the NUJ Kano Council, Alhaji Abbas Ibrahim, urged them to justify the essence of their election.

He advised the officials to ensure strict adherence to the NUJ Constitution in the conduct of their activities while ensuring peaceful coexistence in the running of day-to-day activities of journalists in the chapel.

In his acceptance speech, Garko thanked members of the chapel for giving him opportunity and mandate to serve the chapel, adding that in doing so, it would give him a chance to address some challenges of members.

He stated that under his leadership, journalism would be practised with dignity, integrity, and utmost respect for the constitution guiding activities of the profession.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Information, Baba Dantiye, advised the officials to always abide by the union’s Constitution and not to be involved in partisan politics.

He also urged journalists in the state to work to build public trust and reinforce the confidence of the people in what they could offer as the bedrock of the society.

Dantiye further urged journalists in the state to jettison fake news reporting, hate speech, and any reportage that could cause damage to society. (NAN)

