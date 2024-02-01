NAN, Benue Govt to strengthen partnership in promoting Greater Benue Agenda

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) and Benue Government have pledged to strengthen collaboration on public awareness to promote the Greater Benue Agenda of Governor Hyacinth Alia.

The commitment was made when the Principal Special Assistant (PSA), Media, Publicity and Strategic Communications to the governor, Mrs Bridget Ikyado, paid a courtesy visit on the Managing Director of NAN, Ali M. Ali, at the NAN headquarters in Abuja.

Ali, while commending the Governor for the efforts to ensure development and reforms in the state, said there was need to collaborate with NAN, which is the biggest news service in Africa, to promote the programmes, policies, achievements and challenges of the state government.

According to him, Rev. Hyacinth Alia has been quite remarkable since he left the pulpit to serve as Governor, and has so far been getting it right.

The managing director appreciated the visit by the governor’s media aide, saying it showed a commitment to discharge her responsibilities effectively.

He said the Agency regards the PSA as an ambassador of NAN in Benue and expects nothing other than excellent performance from her.

Ali added that the visit was an opportunity to promote the governor and Government of Benue, and build a lasting relationship between the agency and the government.

“There is a new dawn in NAN. We want to advertise some of our products and, incidentally, you have come to subscribe to some.

“We will also want to make available to you some of the new products and encourage the government to partner with us for the mutual benefit of all.

“When you talk to NAN you talk to all, and there is no news organisation in the country that knows Nigeria better like NAN.

“We have built a sound reputation in the media industry for decades as a reliable source of factual, authentic news, and we intend to sustain that brand of reliability,” the managing director added.

Ali also appreciated the Benue government for its support, and congratulated the governor on his victory in the Supreme Court and wished him a successful tenure.

Responding, the PSA congratulated the new NAN MD on his appointment which she described as apt and well deserved.

She said as the first appointee of the Benue government from NAN, she would do her best not to disappoint both the Governor and the Agency because of the confidence they have in her.

Ikyado pledged to push for a more robust relationship between NAN and the state government in the area of information dissemination.

“Benue government will continue to work and partner with you; we are open to your ideas as well,” she added.

According to her, Gov. Alia is pursuing a 7- point strategic development plan for a greater Benue, which she urged the agency to promote.

The PSA listed the seven agendas to include “Security of Lives and Property, Agriculture and Rural Development and Commerce and Industry, and Human Capital and Social Development.

“Also, Infrastructure and Environment, Information and Communications Technology, as well as Political and Economic Governance.”

(NAN)

By Angela Atabo

