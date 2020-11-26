NAN bags recognition award from TRACE in Ogun

The Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) has appreciated the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) with ‘Recognition and Appreciation Award’ for promoting the activities of the traffic agency.

Mr Seni Ogunyemi, the Corps Commander of the agency presented the award to NAN during the 5th Annual TRACE Corps Commander’s conference held on Thursday in Abeokuta.

Ogunyemi stated that the award in recognition of the role NAN played in educating, informing and sensitising the motoring public on road safety ethics, particularly its timely and accurate reportage.

He explained that the media deserved special honour, saying that the role of the media in national development was unquantifiable.

The corps commander, however, appealed to media organisations to be objective in their reportage, saying that fairness and professionalism should be their priority.

Responding on behalf of NAN, Mr Abiodun Lawal, appreciated TRACE for the award, pledging that NAN will continue to report activities that would promote the growth and development of the state and country at large. (NAN)