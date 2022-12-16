NAN activates new tariffs for service subscribers from Jan. 2023

By Monday Ijeh

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) says it will commence the implementation of its new tariffs for subscription to its news and other services, from Jan. 1, 2023.

The agency said this on Friday in Abuja in a statement signed by its Deputy Director of Marketing, Mr Martins Asuquo and made available to newsmen.

Asuquo said the statement was to remind subscribers of the date the Agency will commence the implementation of the new tariffs.

According to him, sequel to an earlier mail, dated Nov. 8, NAN is reminding subscribers of the proposed review and informing them that its implementation will take effect from Jan. 2023.

Asuquo said the new tariffs for existing clients would commence after the expiration of their existing subscription.

“With the review, General News Services (National), formerly N962,500 will now cost N1,251,000 while General News Services (Regional) formerly N618,750 is now N773,437.

“NAN Digital Colored Photo, formerly N500,000 is now to cost N650,000, NAN Digital Video, formerly N500,000 is now N650,000 while NAN News Segmentation, formerly N400,000 is now N500,000,” he said.

Asuquo called on subscribers to make necessary adjustments so as to enable the agency serve them better.

He commended the subscribers for their patronage.

Asuquo also expressed the agency’s displeasure over illegal use of photos alien to NAN being displayed as part of stories from Agency.

The deputy director urged the subscribers to put an end to the practice. (NAN)