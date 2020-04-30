Namibia experiences increase in malaria cases

Namibia is experiencing an increase in malaria cases by over 10 per cent in the first quarter this year while still finding ways to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, official said on Thursday.

“We are experiencing a multiplicity of challenges including a surge in malaria in this malaria season, but we have managed to distribute resources to all the needy,” Minister of Health and Social Services Kalumbi Shangula said.

Shangula said that the most affected regions are most the northern and northeastern parts of the country which have been experiencing high rainfall.

“Namibia needs to remain on high alert to the threat posed by the advent of malaria during this time.

“We need to find a way of dealing with both COVID-19 and malaria decisively.

“While we are very happy that we have been able to override the threat of COVID-19, we need not to be complacent as the advent of other diseases like malaria can easily compound our situation.

“History has seen that the effects of pandemics could recur,’’ he said.

According to Shangula, Namibia is a country highly susceptible to malaria because of its weather patterns and needs to continue working with partners to deal with the disease. (Xinhua/NAN)