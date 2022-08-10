NAMCON empowers 4,572 Kano residents in poultry farming

By Bukola Adewumi

The National Agricultural Mechanisation Cooperative of Nigeria (NAMCON), says it has empowered no fewer than 4, 572 residents drawn from the 44 local government areas of Kano State on modern poultry farming.

Dr Aliyu Waziri, NAMCON President, said in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja that the initiative was part of the cooperative’s contribution to alleviate poverty in the country.

This, he said was particularly targeted at the rural areas and a subset of NAMCON’s Women Nurturing Birds for Wealth Empowerment Programme.

He said that the goal of the initiative was to create jobs and uplift the standard of living of the people.

He said that NAMCON is in the business of creating job opportunities and elevation of the poor masses in the country.

He added that it was in support of the transformation agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said it was also in a bid to diversify the economy from oil to non-oil, adding that it wants the farming method in the country to be mechanised. (NAN)

