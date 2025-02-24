Namadi reopens Birnin-Kudu-Sundumina-Kiyawa Road

Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa on Monday reopened the rehabilitated Birnin-Kudu- Sundumina to Kiyawa Road in Birnin-Kudu Local Government of the state.

By Aisha Ahmed

Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa on Monday reopened the rehabilitated Birnin-Kudu- Sundumina to Kiyawa Road in Birnin-Kudu Local Government of the state.

The 47.4 kilometre-road was awarded to Alren Construction Company at the cost of N11.5 billion

Namadi said the current administration was committed to the construction and rehabilitation of deplorable roads in the state.

He said the rehabilitation would ease transportation and open up the communities in the local governments and their neighbouring states to businesses.

According to him, “We have completed about 23 out of the 26 uncompleted roads we inherited from the previous administration.

“This is the 47th amongst the many road contracts we have awarded in the last year, at the cost of over N300 billion,” Namadi said.

First Executive Governor of Jigawa, Alh. Ali Sa’ad, who was at the inauguration, commended the administration for the rehabilitation of the road.

The former governor reiterated that the road would promote businesses and enhance transportation with other towns and states.

Sa’ad expressed gratitude to the government, on behalf of the people of Birnin-Kudu and appealed to the residents to support the current administration. (NAN)