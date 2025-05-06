Namadi redeploys 3 commissioners in cabinet reshuffle

By Aisha Ahmed



Gov. Umar Namadi of Jigawa has approved the redeployment of three commissioners in a cabinet reshuffle to enhance good governance.

Mr Sagir Musa, Commissioner for Information, Youth, Sports and Culture, stated this at the end of the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting, on Monday in Dutse.

He said the changes were imperative to boost the administration’s effort geared towards ensuring sustainable development in the state.

Those affected include Muhammad Alhassan, who was moved from the Ministry of Land, Housing, Urban Development and Regional Planning, to the Ministry of Water Resources, and Ibrahim Hanungiwa, redeployed to the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development from the Ministry of Water Resources.

While Ahmed Garba moved from the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development to the Ministry of Land, Housing, Urban Development and Regional Planning.

Musa said the changes were with immediate effect, adfing that the affected officials are expected to report to their offices not later than May 19. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)