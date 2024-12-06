Namadi presents N698bn 2025 budget to Jigawa Assembly

Gov. Umar Namadi of Jigawa, on Friday, presented N698.3 billion 2025 Appropriation Bill to the state House of Assembly for consideration.

The appropriation bill tagged: “Budget of Innovation and Transformation for Greater Jigawa,” is higher than the 2023 estimate by 82 per cent.

Namadi, while presenting the budget highlighted his administration’s fiscal strategies, priorities and resource allocations for the coming year.

He said that N534.75 billion has been earmarked for capital expenditure, representing 77 per cent, and N149.7 billion allocated for recurrent expenditure, representing 21 per cent of the budget size.

The governor said N11.8 billion representing about 1.7 per cent was set aside for Contingency & Stabilisation Funds and Public Debt Charges.

On sectoral allocations, education got the highest allocation of N184 billion, representing 26.4 per cent of the budget size, and N136 billion earmarked for agriculture, respectively.

Namadi said that N0.76 billion has been allocated for personnel cost representing about 13 per cent, adding that, “overheads and other recurrent expenditure for these, the sum of almost N63.69 billion was earmarked representing slightly over 9 per cent of the total budget.

“While for capital investment programmes as earlier mentioned, total financing proposed for the capital projects and programmes during the 2025 Fiscal Year is N534.76 billion, equivalent to over 76 per cent.

“Key revenue sources include; Statutory Allocation from the Federation Account: N34 billion, State Share of Value Added Tax (VAT): N80 billion and other Federal Transfers N134.1 billion, comprising Forex Equalisation, Exchange Gains, Solid and Non-Mineral Revenue Receipts, and Signature Bonuses”.

While emphasising the importance of transparency and accountability, Namadi said the focus would be on industrialisation to drive employment and income generation, improve internally generated revenue, development, and prosperity in the state.

The Speaker, Haruna Aliyu, said the proposed estimate reflected the administration’s dedication to sustainable growth and progress of the state.

He assured that the legislature would work closely with the executive to ensure effective implementation of the budget, stressing that they would look deeply into the budget documents for legislative scrutiny.

“We will work tirelessly to ensure that the benefits of this budget reach all citizens of Jigawa state”. (NAN)