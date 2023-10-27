Namadi lauds Tinubu’s victory 

By Abdullahi Mohammed

Gov. Umar Namadi of Jigawa has lauded the victory of President Bola Tinubu on the Oct. 26 landmark judgment at Supreme Court on the 2023 Presidential election case.

The governor in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Hamisu Gumel on Friday, congratulated the President on behalf of the people of Jigawa.

“President Tinubu received a unanimous decision in his favour in a historic ruling handed down by the Supreme Court on Thursday, reaffirming the validity of his election victory and highlighting the will of the people who chose him to lead our great country,” he said.

Namadi who expressed delight at the Supreme Court’s decision, said that it was a testament to the strength and integrity of Nigeria’s democratic institutions.

He, however, commended the judiciary for its impartiality and commitment toward upholding the rule of law.

The governor also stressed the importance of unity and collaboration in moving the nation forward.

“This verdict reaffirms the trust that the people have placed in your leadership. It is now our collective responsibility to work together in the spirit of national unity and progress.

“Let us focus on the critical issues facing our nation and continue to strive for the betterment of our people,” Namadi said.

He expressed optimism that Nigeria under President Tinubu’s leadership, will continue to progress and prosper.(NAN)

