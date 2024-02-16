Friday, February 16, 2024
Namadi appoints Jigawa’s anti-corruption czar

By Favour Lashem
Gov. Umar Namadi has appointed Mr Salisu Audu as the pioneer Chairman of the newly established Jigawa State Public Complain and Anti-Corruption Commission.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Bala Ibrahim, in a statement in Dutse on Friday, said that the appointment was with immediate effect.

The new anti-corruption czar had served as the state Director Public Prosecution between 2000 and 2004.

He later represented the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) between 2022 and 2023 on the Board of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“Mr Audu is a trained lawyer with vast experience in the crusade against official corruption, bank fraud, money laundering and other economic crimes,” Ibrahim added in the statement.

The SSG also said the governor had appointed other members of the state anti-corruption commission.

They include Musa Kallamu-Uba and Hassan Hashim as Permanent Members, Mr Yakubu Ibrahim as Secretary, and Shehu Abdu and Dr Hadiya Aliyu as part-time members of the commission.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the appointees were the State House of Assembly during its 118th sitting on Tuesday. (NAN)

