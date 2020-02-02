NAMA gives airlines, airports 30-days ultimatum to settle debts

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has given a 30-day final demand notice to debtor airlines, both private and state owned, to settle all outstanding debts owed to the agency.

The agency’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Mr Khalid Emele, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.

Emele said that the agency would not hesitate to withdraw its services to any airline or airport that refused to settle their indebtedness before the expiration period.

He explained that the demand notice, which would expired on Feb. 28, expected all debtors to settle their indebtedness or risk sanctions.

The general manager said that the affected debtors had earlier been communicated with details of their indebtedness to NAMA, but have made no tangible effort to pay.

“NAMA hereby notifies debtors, private/state-owned airport operators and airlines that effective Feb. 28, 2020, our services will no longer be available for the operation of their airports or airlines.

According to him, the agency can no longer keep its personnel working at airports without payment.

He said that in the meantime, the affected debtors, if in doubt, had been advised to liaise with the Commercial Department of NAMA for reconciliation and/or clarification within the stipulated grace period. (NAN)