NALDA’s farm estate to create jobs for 4,000 farmers in Borno – Official

The National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA)’s Integrated Farm Estate and fish villages in Borno are set to provide jobs for over 4,000 farmers, particularly IDPs returning home.

The Executive Secretary NALDA, Prince Paul Ikonne, said while on an inspection visit the project located in Jere Local Government Area the state.

Ikonne said in a statement made available to the News Agency Nigeria(NAN) on Thursday in Abuja that the 100 hectare farm estate would create over 1,500 jobs.

He added that the 40 fish farms being established would give over 2,500 women an opportunity to earn a living from fish farming, processing and packaging.

Ikonne, alongside the state Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, said efforts were being made to ensure that the facilities come into operation before the end the year.

He pointed out that NALDA`s intention was to settle Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and engage them in the entire agricultural value chain, as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The NALDA boss stressed that ’s vision was to ensure that the authority reactivate all abandoned land across the country and attract youths into agriculture.

He said that the farm estate strategy remained central to modernising and repositioning the country’s agricultural sector.

The executive secretary said NALDA would unravel the agricultural potentials in every state and help to drastically reduce the nation’s annual food import.

will in the also address unemployment, as well as increase the contributions agriculture to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP),” he added.

Ikonne commended the Borno government for the donation land and other assistance for the execution the project.

“If we all the governors in the states throw their support around Mr President’s vision concerning agriculture, I bet you, Nigeria will change for good,” he added.

According to the statement, the farm estate would concentrate on cattle, goat, sheep, poultry and pasture, as well as crop production among others.

On his part, Zulum noted that most people in the state had completely lost their means livelihood due to insurgency, adding that the NALDA project would ensure gainfully employment for some them.

The governor expressed satisfaction with the quality work at the construction site for both the farm estate and fish farms.

He allayed concerns the sustainability of the investments, saying that the government would secure the projects.

“The projects that NALDA is doing in Borno are mighty, because the projects cut across all the 27 local governments areas.

”The government has put in place a sustainability mechanism that will ensure the sustenance of these projects.

“Security is not a big deal, because all the areas that been chosen were chosen together with the Nigerian military and other security agencies, so security is not a problem.

“We factored in risk mitigation measures and other measures and so there should not any problem,” Zulum stressed.(NAN)

